Warriors Sleeper Prospects to Target in 2021 NBA Draft

James Bouknight is a bucket.

Against both set defenses and those scrambling in transition, he can get wherever he wants and finish his attacks with points or free throws. He is explosive and acrobatic around the rim, so even when bigs are in place behind the first line of defenders, he can still keep the scoreboard spinning.

The Warriors are desperate for more non-Curry shot-creators. Despite getting a career-high—and league-leading—32.0 points per game out of the two-time MVP, Golden State finished just 20th in offensive efficiency (110.5 points per 100 possessions) and flatlined when its floor general took a breather (101.8 without Curry).

Bouknight could perk up those non-Curry minutes in the short term, and if Bouknight fine-tunes his vision over time, he could work his way into a starting gig as a score-first point guard.