Lakers Sleeper Prospects to Target in 2021 NBA Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will remain in the NBA championship hunt for as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are rocking purple-and-gold threads.

But after punctuating their injury-riddled 2020-21 season with a swift exit out of the first round, there are questions of whether this supporting cast is championship-quality.

The Lakers have a chance to strengthen that group on draft night, as they hold the 22nd overall pick. While they could trade it for more established help, if they keep it, they should consider investing it in one of these three sleeper prospects.