Every NBA Team's Toughest Decision This Offseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal's name first came up in trade discussions in 1946 when the NBA (previously the Basketball Association of America) was founded and has remained in them ever since.

OK, so maybe it just feels this way, but the Wizards do have to evaluate a Beal trade now before it's too late.

The 28-year-old star shooting guard is coming up on the last guaranteed year of his contract, with a $37.3 million player option for 2022-23 almost certainly getting turned down even if he does end up re-signing with Washington.

While his value probably isn't as high as it was last year with multiple seasons left on his deal, Beal would automatically be the top player on the trade market if the Wizards made him available. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have a wealth of young prospects and draft picks to offer and could create a bidding war for Beal's services.

Washington can offer Beal a four-year, $181.5 million extension before the 2021-22 season begins and keep him out of free agency, but the three-time All-Star would be better off becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signing a five-year, $235 million with the Wizards.

With an extension extremely unlikely, the Wizards will have to get a good feel for Beal's offseason plans before the trade deadline. Losing him for nothing (especially considering what they could get in return now) would be devastating.

