Breakdown and Bold Predictions for the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament

WWE hasn't released the official bracket for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. However, all eight competitors were on hand last week at The Great American Bash.

The opening match will take place Tuesday, when Ikemen Jiro faces Duke Hudson for a chance to advance to the semifinals.

Carmelo Hayes: Indie fans will recognize Hayes as Christian Casanova. The athletic Boston native is probably the most notable participant in the tournament following his matches with Kushida and Adam Cole. In the latter, the 27-year-old replicated John Cena's debut against Kurt Angle and the start of the Ruthless Aggression era, making him an early favorite to win this year's tournament.

Andre Chase: As Harlem Bravado, Chase made his name as one-half of a tag team with his real-life brother, Lance. The duo disbanded in 2017 when his older sibling retired. The 13-year veteran used his grit and craftiness to defeat Guru Raaj and qualify for the tournament on the July 2 episode of 205 Live.

Trey Baxter: The high-flying wrestler formerly known as Blake Christian had noteworthy stints with GCW and Impact, where he competed in the 2021 Super X Cup. He also answered Kushida's open challenge on the June 15 episode of NXT. His array of acrobatic and crowd-pleasing moves guarantees that he will be one of the most entertaining competitors to watch.

Duke Hudson: Hudson debuted on NXT as Brendan Vink in 2019. He eventually teamed up with his former stablemate, Shane Thorne. The two appeared on Raw together last year as MVP's clients and even upset the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet on the May 4 episode. For whatever reason, Thorne was repackaged as a member of Retribution. Now, the Aussie will have a chance to reestablish himself in the opening match against Jiro.

Josh Briggs: Briggs is the tallest participant in this year's tournament. Standing at 6'8", the former Evolve champion has been a highly anticipated arrival for NXT since he signed with the brand in October. His imposing size and strength will make The Professional Disliker Of People a tough matchup for most opponents.

Joe Gacy: With 15 years of experience, Gacy will bring a lot of toughness to the field. The New Jersey native is known best for his time with Combat Zone Wrestling as a three-time CZW world heavyweight and wired champion. He also notably won the Evolve tag titles with AEW's Eddie Kingston.

Ikemen Jiro: The practitioner of Japanese Handsome Style is certainly the most eccentric and charismatic participant in this year's tournament. Jiro initially trained with ECW and WWE legend, Tajiri, when he was 14. "Ikemen" is a colloquial term for a good-looking man with metrosexual qualities in Japanese pop culture. It's usually used in reference to characters from anime, manga and dramas.

Odyssey Jones: Jones rounds out this list of participants as the heaviest competitor. Coming in at 6'5" and 405 pounds, the 27-year-old turned heads when he performed an 800-pound deadlift in the 2019 WWE PC combine. WWE seems dedicated to molding the former Division I football player into a homegrown talent like Big E, Bianca Belair or Mark Henry. In fact, he won his qualifying match with what looked like Henry's World's Strongest Slam.