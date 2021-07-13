Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Future, Kyle Kuzma's Expectations, More

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James is kinda, sorta starting to show his age.

The quality of his play doesn't really reflect it—he was thought to be leading the MVP race at a time this season—but the quantity might. Two seasons back, he failed to play 60 games for the first time in his career; this year, he made a career-low 45 appearances.

But if these increasingly regular bouts with the injury bug have him contemplating retirement, he's thinking more about the setting of it than the seasons remaining before that happens. The way he sees it, he might have another half-decade-plus in front of him—which he'd prefer to spend with the Purple and Gold.

"I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," James said on the SmartLess podcast (via Jasmyn Wimbish of CBSSports.com). "However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven. I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something."

Across three seasons with the Lakers, James has already added to his incredible legacy. In addition to delivering the franchise's record-tying 17th championship, he has earned the most All-NBA selections in history (16 total, including three with the Lakers) and become the third player ever to score 35,000 points.