    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

    The Doctor Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2021

    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

    0 of 1

      Credit: WWE.com

      This week's Raw was the go-home episode before Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, making it the red brand's final chance to make any changes to the card.

      After suffering a brutal attack from Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods returned this week to get his rematch before Lashley faces Kofi Kingston for the WWE title this weekend.

      We also saw the women's MITB participants battle in a Fatal 4-Way. Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. all wanted to go into the PPV with a little momentum.

      The lone title match saw Sheamus put the U.S. Championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.

    Monday's Lineup

    1 of 1

      Here is a list of segments WWE.com advertised before Raw:

      • Woods vs. Lashley
      • Sheamus vs. Carrillo
      • Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki vs. Bliss
      • What will Jinder Mahal do with Drew McIntyre's sword?
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!