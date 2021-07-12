WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12July 12, 2021
Credit: WWE.com
This week's Raw was the go-home episode before Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, making it the red brand's final chance to make any changes to the card.
After suffering a brutal attack from Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods returned this week to get his rematch before Lashley faces Kofi Kingston for the WWE title this weekend.
We also saw the women's MITB participants battle in a Fatal 4-Way. Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. all wanted to go into the PPV with a little momentum.
The lone title match saw Sheamus put the U.S. Championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
Monday's Lineup
- Woods vs. Lashley
- Sheamus vs. Carrillo
- Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki vs. Bliss
- What will Jinder Mahal do with Drew McIntyre's sword?
