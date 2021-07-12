WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

This week's Raw was the go-home episode before Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, making it the red brand's final chance to make any changes to the card.

After suffering a brutal attack from Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods returned this week to get his rematch before Lashley faces Kofi Kingston for the WWE title this weekend.

We also saw the women's MITB participants battle in a Fatal 4-Way. Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. all wanted to go into the PPV with a little momentum.

The lone title match saw Sheamus put the U.S. Championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.