Fresh NBA Trades to Shake Up Stale Rosters

1 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Trade: Indiana Pacers send Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes, Delon Wright, Nos. 9 and 39 in the 2021 draft

Without going through and counting them all up, it feels like Myles Turner trade rumors outnumber the ones featuring Domantas Sabonis by something like a 5-1 ratio. That might even be conservative.

It's possible that disparity owes to a collective belief that Turner is less valuable than Sabonis, a two-time All-Star who closed out the 2020-21 season with averages of 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. It'd be tough to begrudge the Pacers for being more willing to surrender Turner and his zero career All-Star nods than Sabonis whenever the topic of splitting up the two big men arises.

Then again, maybe Turner shows up in rumors more frequently because, while less decorated, his game fits anywhere. It's difficult to find a team that couldn't immediately get better by slotting a floor-spacing, shot-blocking Defensive Player of the Year candidate into its center spot. He's the basketball equivalent of a universal remote; Turner just works with whatever kind of roster you've got. That's an argument for the Pacers to keep him.

Sabonis is a trickier piece to integrate as a floor-raising, offense-first center whose defensive shortcomings are tough to paper over. He's a lot like Nikola Vucevic in that way, the guy the Orlando Magic sent to the Chicago Bulls after two All-Star nods and two playoff wins in eight-plus seasons. Sabonis has been a part of just three postseason victories in his four years with Indy.

The Sacramento Kings haven't visited the playoffs since 2006. They wish they had Orlando or Indiana's modest success in that regard.

Sabonis would give the Kings a dangerous interior option whose feel and passing could prove deadly in pick-and-rolls alongside De'Aaron Fox. The speedy point guard could also pile up easy layups and free-throw attempts by leveraging his downhill burst (and foul-drawing acumen) as a cutter. Sabonis is much more likely to set him up for bunnies than Richaun Holmes, Sacramento's impending free-agent center.

Indy gets a package headlined by a plug-and-play stretch 4 in Harrison Barnes, plus that intriguing No. 9 overall pick. Wright and Barnes would also help address the potential free-agent departures of Doug McDermott and T.J. McConnell.

In this hypothetical, Turner would move to center full time, while Barnes and a hopefully healthy T.J. Warren (January foot surgery) man the forward spots. The shooting, spacing and defensive versatility in this updated Pacers starting five would be formidable.

The Kings get a guy who can help haul them back to the postseason for the first time in forever, and the Pacers embrace a five-out look that could actually improve their defense.

Most importantly, both rosters would look significantly different than they have over the past several seasons.