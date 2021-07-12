5 Superstars That Have Benefited from Leaving WWE

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Contrary to popular belief, WWE is not the land of opportunity for all professional wrestlers. Many have left McMahonland more frustrated, disappointed and searching for their shots.

Some have found them in other promotions while others have excelled beyond the creative confines of wrestling's most prominent company.

Then there are those who revolutionized the industry.

In honor of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo arriving in All Elite Wrestling, and Chelsea Green debuting for Ring of Honor Sunday at Best in the World, enjoy this look at those performers whose greatest runs came after they left the bright lights and grand stages of WWE.