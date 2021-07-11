2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process.

Pittsburgh's choice to take Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 and the picks that followed allowed Boston to swoop up high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who was the projected top selection in a majority of mock drafts before Sunday.

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker experienced the most surprising drop to No. 10, but it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the right-handed hurler.

Rocker has the potential to be one of the cornerstones of the New York Mets rotation and he could be one of the first 2021 selections to reach the majors.

The Red Sox and Mets appear to be clearest winners of the top 10, but the true winners and losers will not be determined for a few years until some of the high school products develop in the minor leagues.