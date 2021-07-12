Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The heavyweight matchup between Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) promises to be one of the biggest fights of 2021, even if many fans were hoping for Fury to face Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout instead.

Fury, the WBC world champion, is a towering shapeshifter capable of slick defensive movement and intricate attacks. Wilder is a knockout artist of the highest order, with a career 93 percent KO rate. Their first two fights—a controversial split draw the first time around, a seventh-round TKO win for Fury in the second— provided plenty of thrills, and the third promises more of the same.

Fury and Wilder were scheduled to fight July 24, but multiple reports indicate the title bout will be postponed because of positive coronavirus tests in Fury's camp. ESPN's Mike Coppinger first reported the positive tests and that sources told him Top Rank Boxing, the fight's promoter, will likely move the fight to September.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael and The Athletic's Lance Pugmire both said Fury has tested positive, with the latter noting the fight could be pushed back as late as October.

Early Odds, Prediction

When the two boxers do eventually enter the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, look for Fury to come out on top again.

According to Oddschecker (as of July 12), Fury is a 5-18 favorite (-360), while Wilder is a 5-2 (+250) underdog. The Gypsy King not only has the win in his pocket but is the more talented, well-rounded fighter. Wilder is seen as more of a one-dimensional boxer, relying on the legendary power in his right hand to render skill gaps irrelevant.

The first fight in December 2018 saw Fury mostly get the better of Wilder, but a couple of near-fatal mistakes cost him a win. Fury did well to avoid Wilder's power punches for long stretches, using a sharp jab and good foot movement to keep the Bronze Bomber at a distance. He also deployed a number of tricky feints, and Wilder struggled to get into a rhythm.

You don't necessarily need a rhythm when you have an equalizer like Wilder does on his right hand. The American found the mark in the ninth round, sending Fury to the canvas for a knockdown. Wilder then put Fury flat on his back in the 12th with a devastating straight right-left hook combination, only to see Fury miraculously pull himself off the canvas and finish the fight. Many felt that despite the two knockdowns, Wilder was lucky to keep his title with a draw.

The second fight in February 2020 was a mismatch. Fury went straight at Wilder, getting inside and pummeling him with power punches. His famous head movement saved him from a few of Wilder's counter right hands early on, and the rout was on. Fury scored knockdowns in the third and fifth rounds, and a bloodied, unsteady Wilder was unable to finish the seventh. He was thoroughly outclassed.

Wilder's awesome power makes him a threat to end the fight at any moment, but Fury has already shown that he can neutralize his attacks and recover from his best punches (not that he will be keen to see whether he can do it again).

If Fury is healthy and motivated, he should be able to outwit and outhit Wilder. Knowing that every second in the ring means danger, look for Fury to be aggressive and repeat his performance from the second matchup for another stoppage victory.

Prediction: Fury wins by late TKO.