Twitter in Disbelief After Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Judged a Draw

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and unbeaten record on Saturday after his clash with Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles was judged to be a draw, but Twitter was having none of it.

After the thrilling bout went the distance, judge Phil Edwards scored it as a 113-113 stalemate between the pair. Robert Tapper awarded it to Fury with a score of 114-112, while Alejandro Rochin thought Wilder took it 115-111.

Here's a look at the scorecards:

The result saw Wilder defend his title for the eighth time and took his record to 40-0-1, while Fury also remains unbeaten, with his record standing at 27-0-1.

Wilder sent Fury to the mat twice, in the ninth and 12th rounds. The latter was a particularly heavy knockdown, as the champion caught the Brit with a devastating right-left combo, but the challenger dramatically defied the count to get back up.

However, for much of the fight, the American hit nothing but air as he struggled to deal with Fury's excellent movement.



Though he was perhaps putting less power into his punches, Fury controlled much of the contest, and Wilder's eye was visibly swollen halfway through the fight.

As CompuBox revealed after the fight, Fury comprehensively outlanded Wilder over the 12 rounds:

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson summarised Twitter's reaction to the decision:

Former heavyweight boxing champions Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno also weighed in, and neither felt a draw was fair on Fury:

Nor did middleweight boxer Gabriel Rosado, despite the fact that Fury was floored twice:

Rochin's 115-111 score in Wilder's favour was particularly controversial. He gave each of the first four rounds to the Bronze Bomber despite the Gypsy King's stronger start to the fight.

Former world champion Andre Ward and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn could scarcely believe that score:

Such was the entertainment on offer throughout the contest that many will be clamouring for a rematch between the two heavyweights—something they both expressed an interest in, per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham.

In light of the controversial result, a second meeting between the two is a must.