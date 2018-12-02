Twitter in Disbelief After Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Judged a Draw

Twitter in Disbelief After Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Judged a DrawDecember 2, 2018
Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and unbeaten record on Saturday after his clash with Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles was judged to be a draw, but Twitter was having none of it.
After the thrilling bout went the distance, judge Phil Edwards scored it as a 113-113 stalemate between the pair. Robert Tapper awarded it to Fury with a score of 114-112, while Alejandro Rochin thought Wilder took it 115-111.
Here's a look at the scorecards:
The official scorecards from #WilderFury 👀 https://t.co/ftAo9E1O0U
The result saw Wilder defend his title for the eighth time and took his record to 40-0-1, while Fury also remains unbeaten, with his record standing at 27-0-1.
Wilder sent Fury to the mat twice, in the ninth and 12th rounds. The latter was a particularly heavy knockdown, as the champion caught the Brit with a devastating right-left combo, but the challenger dramatically defied the count to get back up.
However, for much of the fight, the American hit nothing but air as he struggled to deal with Fury's excellent movement.
Though he was perhaps putting less power into his punches, Fury controlled much of the contest, and Wilder's eye was visibly swollen halfway through the fight.
As CompuBox revealed after the fight, Fury comprehensively outlanded Wilder over the 12 rounds:
Inside the Numbers: Fury had a 84-71 edge in landed punches and outlanded Wilder in 9 of 12 rounds #wilderFury
Golfer Tommy Fleetwood and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson summarised Twitter's reaction to the decision:
Former heavyweight boxing champions Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno also weighed in, and neither felt a draw was fair on Fury:
I just saw @Tyson_Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss to outbox the WBC Heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw! In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared. #WilderFury2
Massive respect to @Tyson_Fury he’s a champ, a phenomenal comeback I’ve never shouted so much at a tv, be proud you’ve brought so much excitement to British boxing tonight congratulations your a winner in my eyes & the rest of the UK 🇬🇧 Draw my arse! https://t.co/NJjufCYcEP
Nor did middleweight boxer Gabriel Rosado, despite the fact that Fury was floored twice:
I thought Fury put on a boxing lesson. Had Wilder only winning 3 rounds. The two 10-8 rds were big, but I believe Fury was the much better fighter tonight.
Rochin's 115-111 score in Wilder's favour was particularly controversial. He gave each of the first four rounds to the Bronze Bomber despite the Gypsy King's stronger start to the fight.
Former world champion Andre Ward and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn could scarcely believe that score:
A draw, I understand (even tho I feel Fury won by a 2 or 3 rds). With 2 knockdowns & round here or there for Wilder and you have a draw in some people’s eyes. But 115-111 for Wilder is terrible, just terrible !! That’s what’s wrong with boxing. Fury’s stock went up !!!!!
@andreward The main thing I’ve got to say is how can a judge score that 115-111 to Wilder!
Such was the entertainment on offer throughout the contest that many will be clamouring for a rematch between the two heavyweights—something they both expressed an interest in, per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham.
In light of the controversial result, a second meeting between the two is a must.
