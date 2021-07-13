Bobby Lashley Shows Attitude, Ricochet vs. John Morrison, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank has always been one of the most important nights on the WWE calendar, but it will be especially vital this year, as lives could be changed on Sunday night.

The July 12 edition of WWE Raw emphasized that with some of the strongest performances from several Superstars ahead of the pay-per-view, ending the Thunderdome era for the red brand with a bang.

After a shocking loss to Xavier Woods, Bobby Lashley lost his cool. He destroyed MVP's VIP Lounge and then promised to end the career of Kofi Kingston.

Ricochet and John Morrison put the final touches on their trilogy on Raw with their best match to date. Their Fall Count Anywhere clash was a sight to behold.

Nikki A.S.H. picked up a huge win by catching Asuka in a pinfall, but it felt like another fluke victory. WWE will need to eventually commit to her if she is to thrive.

Damian Priest stepped up to Sheamus after The Celtic Warrior avoided a fair fight with Humberto Carrillo by attacking him in the back. The Archer of Infamy looks poised to finally start building momentum.

The show was packed with talent who all wanted to prove themselves and moments that signal what is to come as the company prepares to return to touring.