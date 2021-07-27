WWE Shows Lack of Respect for Keith Lee, Cedric Alexander, More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A new energy has returned to WWE Raw with the return of live crowds, and the July 27 edition offered the fans a look toward SummerSlam with more storytelling at its core.

It was also a night that focused on returning names: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were back to confront Bobby Lashley, while Keith Lee lined up against Karrion Kross for his second match after a lengthy injury absence.

However, these wrestlers did not get the expected spotlight, with all of them losing big. It was an unfortunate showcase of how little WWE cares about many of the stars who could add depth to the roster.

Damian Priest did win big against Sheamus to set up a future United States Championship match, and Riddle has drawn the ire of AJ Styles and Omos to set up his own rivalry with the Raw tag team champions.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali won their first match as a team, creating a fresh dynamic that could play a role in redefining the tag team division.

This roster is flush with talent, but the red brand continues to struggle in delivering for them. Monday's show was a showcase of where new talent can go but also why so many continue to struggle.