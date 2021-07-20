Nikki A.S.H. Wins Women's Title, Karrion Kross Loses Debut, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw has a live crowd again. The July 19 edition represented the completion of the first week of the company being back on the road again, and it had some huge moments in store.

The main event pulled off a shocking result. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley ended with a brand-new Raw women's champion: Nikki A.S.H. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract following a disqualification in the main event and won her first title.

Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge that was answered by the returning Keith Lee. While The Limitless One fell short, he had a solid showing that led to the return of another star when Goldberg stepped up to The All Mighty.

Karrion Kross looked to make an impact in his debut on Raw but was defeated by Jeff Hardy instead. This embarrassing loss for the NXT champion was a deflating moment on a show that never quite lived up to its biggest moments.

Raw was as big as it has felt in a long time, but decisions made throughout Monday's edition kept it from being a classic.