    Giants' Saquon Barkley Reportedly Expected Back from Knee Injury by Week 3

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2021
    File-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, without giving specifics. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly has a return timetable as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while no one with the Giants is ruling out the running back for Week 1, Barkley is expected to be back no later than Week 3. 

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From @GMFB: The #Giants will likely see RB Saquon Barkley by Week 3 and although no one will rush him, no one has completely ruled out Week 1, either. https://t.co/Pxlr8u9BpI

    Barkley and the Giants have been coy about his potential return from the knee injury he suffered in the second game of the 2020 season against the Chicago Bears. He told reporters last month there was no definite timetable for him to play in games. 

    "I don't know," Barkley said."I've been asked a lotI guess that's the theme of this summer is when I'm going to be back. But I don't have an answer, to be honest. Not trying to lead up to it or build something up. I don't have an answer."

    An ankle injury also limited the running back in 2019, although he only missed three games on the way to a quality season.

    It's still short of what we have seen from the 2018 No. 2 overall pick when he is healthy. The Penn State product won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018 when he led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage to go with 15 touchdowns.

    His production as a runner and receiver makes Barkley one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league when he is at full strength.

    An injury could cause problems for New York's rushing attack, however, with Devontae Booker and Elijhaa Penny forced into bigger roles. 

    The Giants open the season on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos. They host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 on Sept. 26. 

