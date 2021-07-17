5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2021

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday, it's quite clear that WWE has already decided on who his opponent at SummerSlam is going to be.

Based on what's gone down on Raw in recent weeks, all signs seem to point to McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in Las Vegas on August 21. However, their storyline has hardly been interesting and feels a poor use of The Scottish Warrior at one of the company's first major pay-per-views back on the road.

McIntyre largely carried Raw as WWE champion throughout the pandemic and was a staple at the top of the card. While keeping him out of the title picture on Monday nights for the foreseeable future is the right call, putting him in a program with Mahal is a definite step down for him compared to where he was before.

Star power is certainly limited at the moment on Raw, but there are a handful of better options for McIntyre than Mahal. He deserves to have a high-profile match at SummerSlam, and what we've seen so far from the former 3MB stablemates simply isn't going to cut it.

WWE wrapping up the rivalry between McIntyre and Mahal as soon as possible on Raw can pave the way for these five Superstars to step up and face the two-time WWE champ on the grand stage of SummerSlam instead.