7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 264

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 264, probably the biggest pay-per-view fight card of the year thus far, went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and we'll all be talking it for months to come.

In the main event, top lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor looked to settle a 1-1 tie in a headline-dominating trilogy fight. While both men had their moments in the first round, the fight was ultimately stopped before the second could begin after McGregor sustained a broken tibia.

It was a disappointing end to one of the biggest trilogies in MMA history, and one that McGregor was quick to label a fluke, but that's the way the ankle crumbles—I mean cookie.

Of course, that's not all UFC 264 had to offer.

In the card's co-headliner, recent welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns picked up a sorely needed win over perennial contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. Elsewhere on the main card, we witnessed big wins from Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana and Sean O'Malley, while the undercard featured plenty of memorable action in its own right.

What's next for the stars of the card? The UFC matchmakers rarely move the way we expect them to, but here's the fights we want to see when the dust has settled.

Oh, and let's just get this out of the way: We've already covered what might be next for McGregor, but his immediate priority should and will be recovery.