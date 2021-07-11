Who Should Conor McGregor Face Next After Loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?

0 of 5

Conor McGregor was ravenous for a victory over Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event, but his appetite went unappeased.

The Irishman started fairly strong, but Poirier promptly turned the tables with a takedown and began pouring it on from top position. The pair then returned to their feet, and in the final seconds of the first round, McGregor took an awkward step and seemed to break—or at least severely injure—his ankle.

Moments later, Herb Dean was waving the fight off, giving Poirier a TKO win.

In their respective post-fight interviews with commentator Joe Rogan, the pair differed on what actually happened. Poirier attributed McGregor's injury to a checked kick, while the Irishman dismissed it as fluke.

Whatever the case, McGregor is now on a two-fight skid, and worse, just 1-3 in his last four mixed martial arts contests.

Where he goes from here is incredibly difficult to say—particularly given the apparent severity of his injury