Quick Takes on Malakai Black's AEW Debut, WWE NXT Call-Ups, Baron Corbin, More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling kicked off its return to the road in a major way with a white-hot edition of Dynamite on Wednesday night, highlighted by the shocking debut of one Malakai Black.

Fans always expected the artist formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE and Tommy End on the independent scene to be AEW bound by September. However, no one knew he'd be signing up so soon—and his premiere appearance couldn't have been booked better.

It was an equally newsworthy week for WWE SmackDown, which featured the arrival of three standouts from NXT. Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Toni Storm will all make for excellent additions to the blue brand's depleted women's division, especially in the absence of the now-injured Bayley.

Friday's SmackDown also saw the latest chapter of Baron Corbin's new storyline. The former United States champion and Money in the Bank winner has been down on his luck since losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, and the follow-up has been one of the most intriguing parts of the show in recent weeks.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle where the Corbin character could be headed, Ricochet finally building momentum again on Raw, why AEW needs more of Dan Lambert, and more.