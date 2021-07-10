ESPY Awards 2021: List of Known Presenters for Saturday's Show

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

It's a night for reflection. It's also a night to bring in the stars. But most importantly, it's a night to recognize the top professional athletes and sports teams in the world.

Every year, the ESPYs is held during the summer to honor and recognize the best in sports over the past 12 months. The 2021 edition of the show is set to take place Saturday night at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, and it will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Like any awards show, there will be much more than just honors being given out. There will be plenty of guests who are sure to provide entertainment throughout the night.

Here's a list of the known presenters (as announced by ESPN) for this year's show, which is sure to feature more guests throughout the broadcast.

Known Presenters for 2021 ESPYs

Kane Brown, multi-platinum artist

DaBaby, multi-platinum recording artist

Charli D'Amelio, social media star

Dixie D'Amelio, social media star

Alexandra Daddario, actress

Taye Diggs, actor

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, comedians/podcasters

Nina Dobrev, actress/writer/producer

Dude Perfect, YouTube stars

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty guard

Chloe Kim, snowboarder

Zachary Levi, actor

Tracy Morgan, actor/comedian

Joe Namath, former NFL quarterback

Julius Randle, New York Knicks forward

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America anchor

Mikaela Shiffrin, alpine skier

Iliza Shlesinger, actress/comedian

Kurt Warner, former NFL quarterback

Roy Williams, former college basketball coach

The ESPYs are known for always bringing in a big-time host, and this year's even has actor/producer Anthony Mackie in that role. It's the first time that Mackie will host the prestigious sports awards show.

"To be hosting the ESPYs and be in the room with all of these amazing athletes, it's a huge honor," Mackie recently said on Good Morning America (h/t Sandy Kenyon of ABC7 New York). "I'm going to treat them like people treat me. Like, I'm gonna run through the audience and hit people and kiss Tom Brady and like, it's gonna be a great time."

Speaking of Brady, he's one of the nominees for one of the biggest awards of the night. It's possible that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could be named the Best Athlete in Men's Sports. He led the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV championship, the seventh title of his illustrious career.

Brady also won Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. However, the 2020 season was his first with Tampa Bay, after he had spent the previous 20 years with the New England Patriots.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are the other nominees for that award.

The Best Athlete in Women's Sports also has four deserving nominees. The winner will be either gymnast Simone Biles, tennis player Naomi Osaka, UFC fighter Amanda Nunes or Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.

Osaka is scheduled to be one of the athletes in attendance at the ESPYs. There's also a good chance she'll leave with the top award, as she's won a pair of Grand Slam titles (2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open) over the past year.

Nunes will be attending the ESPYs as well. She's dominated the women's UFC scene in the past year, and she's both the UFC Bantamweight Champion and UFC Featherweight Champion, becoming the first woman to be a champ in multiple divisions.

One person who will surely bring entertainment to the ESPYs is Gronkowski, who always puts on a show. He's not nominated for any individual awards, but he could leave as a winner for Best Team, as the Buccaneers are one of seven nominated for the honor.

Even though not all the athletes and teams nominated will win an ESPY, they'll all be recognized and remembered for their achievements. And that's what this awards night is all about.