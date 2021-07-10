UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier rivalry has had many twists and turns, setting up a rubber match for all the marbles at UFC 264 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Poirier first fought in 2014, when Notorious won by first-round knockout. The second affair was much more cordial in the buildup earlier this year before Poirier ended McGregor's night early with a second-round TKO win.

This time around, the buildup has been much less friendly. McGregor in particular is fired up. Poirier was drawn into a firefight back in 2014 after letting his emotions get the best of him. This one will tell us whether McGregor's most recent loss was from a lack of focus or if The Diamond is simply the better fighter.

The highly anticipated trilogy fight isn't the only thing on the card. The co-main will feature an important welterweight scrap, with Gilbert Burns taking on Stephen Thompson. Greg Hardy, Tai Tuivasa and Sean O'Malley are among the other draws on the card.

Here's a look at the complete offering along with predictions for the biggest fights.