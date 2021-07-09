WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 9

2 of 6

Universal champion Roman Reigns kicked off the evening’s broadcast, almost immediately taking exception to Edge’s claims from a week ago that he is afraid of the Hall of Famer or that The Iconoclast is in his head. He isn’t. He dominated at WrestleMania, won the match and printed a shirt based on it.

The topic of conversation turned to family and Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring. After insinuating Reigns was on vacation, The Head of the Table said he was busy doing what his cousin could not. Jey Uso made his way to the ring and said he was back for all of them.

Jey vowed to always have his brother’s back and Reigns reiterated the fact that no one can touch them when they’re all together. The Big Dog embraced the Usos, putting their family drama behind them and presenting a united front for any babyface challenger to overcome.

Anyone wondering if WWE was going to acknowledge Jimmy’s legal troubles of this week got their answer fairly early as Jey vowed to stick by his brother through all the darkness. An emotional Jimmy could be caught after the mid-ring embrace with Reigns.

The actual segment itself reunited The Bloodline and presented a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Edge to overcome if he hopes to capture the Universal Championship that has eluded him throughout 2021.

As has been the case throughout the family drama, though, the potential exists for further dissension sooner than later. It only takes one Uso screwup to earn the wrath of Reigns and put the relationship back on the rocks. Until that happens, though, the creative team has created a hell of a heel act for the babyfaces of SmackDown to try and overcome if they want to unseat The Head of the Table.