WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

After last year's battle at WWE Headquarters, Money in the Bank 2021 saw a return to not just a more traditional setup, but also fans in attendance.

Once again, 16 Superstars attempted to climb the ladder of success to retrieve the ever-powerful briefcases with future title opportunities at stake. On top of that, many of the top titles on both brands were on the line in matches of their own.

Events like this—especially with what was supposed to be a hot crowd excited to revel in wrestling for the first time in over a year—felt guaranteed to succeed, but that's not necessarily always the case. Potential is sometimes wasted.

With that in mind, what were the best and worst parts of this pay-per-view, now that the dust has settled?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2021.