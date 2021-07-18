WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Highlights and Low Points

WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Highlights and Low PointsJuly 19, 2021
After last year's battle at WWE Headquarters, Money in the Bank 2021 saw a return to not just a more traditional setup, but also fans in attendance.
Once again, 16 Superstars attempted to climb the ladder of success to retrieve the ever-powerful briefcases with future title opportunities at stake. On top of that, many of the top titles on both brands were on the line in matches of their own.
Events like this—especially with what was supposed to be a hot crowd excited to revel in wrestling for the first time in over a year—felt guaranteed to succeed, but that's not necessarily always the case. Potential is sometimes wasted.
With that in mind, what were the best and worst parts of this pay-per-view, now that the dust has settled?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2021.
Full Match Results
- The Usos defeated Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- Nikki A.S.H. won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
- AJ Styles and Omos defeated The Viking Raiders by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston by submission to retain the WWE Championship.
- Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley by submission to win the Raw Women's Championship.
- Big E won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
- Roman Reigns defeated Edge by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship.
Low Point: Issues with Peacock Continue
As many times as this has been said, it bears repeating: there shouldn't have been any issues with WWE programming on Peacock TV from the very start, as that all should have been settled ahead of time.
At the very least, it certainly should have been hammered out by now, months later.
And yet, the rewind function was still completely disabled on web browsers and elsewhere, despite being active during Hell in a Cell.
Even worse, the feed went haywire after the Raw Women's Championship match, cutting out every half-second.
What happened during the backstage segment with the Money in the Bank competitors? Nobody knows, because we couldn't see it, nor could we rewind the feed to see what we missed!
Since they've cracked down on people viewing the functioning regular WWE Network with a VPN, that means the only way to watch some of this live was to check it out on an illegal stream.
These problems have long overstayed their welcome and it's a shame WWE and Peacock don't care enough to crack down on preventing these from happening. It's a bad look for something that is already struggling with a poor image right now.
Highlight: Fans in Attendance
Just like WrestleMania 37, one of the biggest positives of this show was finally being able to hear a live crowd in the arena once more.
The ThunderDome setup was a significant upgrade over the empty Performance Center shows, but there is simply no substitute for the real thing. Fans are an essential element to sports entertainment as the crowd helps to illustrate the passion behind what's happening in the ring.
Tonight, instead of piped-in noises that were manufactured to WWE's specifications, there was a genuine energy expressing both the good and the bad, as it should be.
Here's hoping there will never be another time like this pandemic where the business was deprived of one of its most precious resources by not having an audience.
Highlight: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Starting off with a hot match was a necessity. The crowd was too pumped to be let down, so it was the responsibility of The Usos and The Mysterios to deliver.
Thankfully, they did just that. This was a rock solid opener that kept the audience invested every step of the way.
Near-falls were met with shock, heel tactics were booed, babyface comebacks were cheered and even a rookie like Dominik was met with positivity, rather than cynicism.
The title change via a bit of cheating, but not something too illegal in the match, was a great way to finish it, too. That gives the former champions the out to say that it wasn't a completely clean win, but it still happened and they have to deal with that.
Switching the titles was the right call. New champions being crowned is a great method to pop the crowd and keep that momentum rolling.
Highlight: Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Ladder matches are fundamentally some of the most entertaining types of fights in professional wrestling. It's almost hard not to have a fun segment with this type of formula, especially with a lot of talented Superstars in the mix.
The very beginning of this saw Alexa Bliss standing perfectly still on the turnbuckle for every single entrance, just to try to retrieve the briefcase through telekinesis. Character moments like that go a long way in keeping things interesting.
Of course, people want to see the dangerous spots, too. It was far from the most brutal match in history, but these women ate their fair share of metal in their own right.
Tamina filled her role as the power player, Nikki A.S.H. showed off her superheroism by flying off a ladder into her opponents and the crowd ate it all up.
The ending felt like it was setting up something other than the conclusion, which meant it came as a complete surprise. For that matter, so did the outcome, with A.S.H. retrieving the briefcase.
It's great to see her get another accolade and the crowd's pop reflects that this was a feel-good moment and a success.
Highlight: Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Raw Tag Team Championship match was just the right breather it needed to be. Instead of being a worthless bathroom break, it was a solid segment that still allowed the audience some time to recalibrate.
Omos isn't the smoothest in the ring, but he's still learning. What he did here was the best work we've seen so far and that's all you can ask for.
AJ Styles proved, as always, that he's indeed The Phenomenal One. He held down the fort for the majority of the action.
Erik and Ivar had their moments to shine and look strong, too. The Viking Raiders are far from pushovers and even in a match like this where they were guaranteed to lose, it's important to not book them as losers.
All in all, this was another good match to keep that ball rolling, the right team came out victorious and all parties did their jobs well.
Highlight: WWE Championship Match
The WWE Championship match went down exactly as it should have, with Bobby Lashley establishing his dominance.
Kofi Kingston is fantastic and a former WWE champion in his own right, so he had a few shots here and there by being able to utilize his agility and speed. However, he was fighting a brick wall in a lot of ways.
The All Mighty tossed him around like a practice mannequin. Even the referee was trying to convince him to go for a pin and put The Dreadlocked Dynamo out of his misery.
That's how you remind the WWE Universe that Lashley holds the gold for good reason. It's also how to properly set him up for an imposing challenger like Goldberg for SummerSlam, if WWE goes that route.
As sad as it is to see Kingston come up short, this is how it needed to be.
Highlight: Raw Women's Championship Match, Low Point: Rhea Ripley Drops the Belt
Rhea Ripley was lighting up NXT in the fall of 2019. How did WWE not only manage to screw that up, but spend the next year and a half failing to get her back on track?
The Nightmare begged and pestered Charlotte Flair for a match at WrestleMania 36, just to lose the title, tap out and cry about it. She then popped up here and there for the next year, mostly losing, before randomly winning the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37 in a lackluster no-build scenario.
This halfhearted push Ripley's had on Raw is why the fans were more concerned with chanting "We want Becky" than getting behind her in opposition of The Queen.
After having a fantastic match that is more than worthy of being called a highlight, featuring great near-falls and reversals (such as Flair countering the Riptide into a DDT), the end result is yet another black mark on Ripley's career.
It's more than firmly established now that Flair is the better of the two, after making her tap out twice. WWE clearly thinks the damage it will do to Ripley's mystique is worth it to give another title reign to the woman who's held it more than anyone else.
Highlight: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
From what was actually watchable, due to issues with the Peacock feed, this was an extremely fun match.
Watching Ricochet alone was worthy of a highlight. How he's able to run and bounce along the ropes and fly through the air like he does is absolutely amazing.
Seth Rollins powerbombing Kevin Owens out of the ring through a ladder was a moment that caused the crowd to erupt with a "this is awesome" chant. That was far from the only time people were on their feet.
Jinder Mahal's interference (flanked by Veer and Shanky) was a justifiable means to take Drew McIntyre out of the match so he stays strong.
Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle, John Morrison and all parties had their moments to shine. Each Superstar looked like they could actually get the big win for at least a few seconds.
But it was Big E standing tall with the briefcase in-hand as the crowd blew the roof off the place. The excitement and positivity in the conclusion of this match is just what the doctor ordered for a massive morale boost.
Highlight: Universal Championship Match
There were some moments where the main event felt like it wasn't going to live up to snuff, but everything came together in the end to get another "this is awesome" chant going.
If there was a checklist of what to do, WWE crossed everything off.
Edge had his moments where he arguably had the title won, had there actually been a referee in the ring at the time. Roman Reigns wasn't weak, but had some moments of vulnerability.
The interference from The Usos was cut off by The Mysterios, only for Rollins to cost The Rated-R Superstar the victory. That will undoubtedly set up a match between the two for SummerSlam.
At the end of the night, it was The Tribal Chief standing tall as champion, just as it should have been.
The cherry on top, though, was the return of John Cena. After so many years of these two being booed relentlessly against WWE's narrative, it is refreshing to see Cena met with love and massive cheers to offset the universal champion's boos.
