Way Too Early NHL Power Rankings for Next Season: Lightning, Avs Tied at No. 1

Now that the Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily transformed from competitive mode to parade-planning mode, it's a signal to the rest of the NHL that the offseason—and the corresponding race to unseat Jon Cooper's two-time champs from their lofty perch—has officially begun.

And what better time for the B/R hockey writing team to put one last stamp on the season that was than with a final set of power rankings from our voting panel.

No fewer than nine teams shared or held the No. 1 position outright during the regular season, including three solo weeks and one shared week by the Presidents Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche. The Vegas Golden Knights, who finished second overall, joined them as three-time solo kingpins.

As for the Lightning, they were the solo No. 1 twice and shared the spot two other times during the 16-week stretch from January to May. They finished eighth overall, behind the Avalanche, Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.

Every team in that group but one—Pittsburgh—had at least a turn atop the B/R rankings, while two others not in the league's top eight, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens, also saw the view from the top.

Fittingly, Colorado and Tampa Bay split the top spot for this week's 2020-21 finale, and the same three teams—the Avalanche, the Lightning and Vegas—made up the top three on each voter's ballot.

