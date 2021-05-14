NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading into the Playoffs

0 of 6

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

If you feel like you might have seen this before, you have.

The Colorado Avalanche were a popular pick to have a successful regular season on the way to a Stanley Cup championship—the third since the franchise relocated from Quebec City in 1995.

With a defeat of the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in Denver, coach Jared Bednar's team delivered on Part 1 of the promise, securing the league's best record across an abbreviated 56-game schedule.

Also, with the victory comes the Presidents' Trophy and favored status to capture the Cup, though only eight teams have completed the hardware parlay since the trophy was first awarded in 1986.

Colorado was one of those, winning both the trophy and the Cup in 2001.

But that's not all.

The regular-season finale also cemented the Avalanche's place atop the weekly B/R power rankings, thanks to a unanimous decision from the five-person hockey-writing team.

It's Colorado's first top-spot placement since April and knocks the Carolina Hurricanes back after their one-week stay at No. 1.

