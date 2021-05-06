NHL Power Rankings: Storm Warning for the League as Hurricanes Rise to the Top

0 of 6

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

"It's a wide-open field."

A one-size-fits-all description for sporting events where an odds-on favorite is not clear?

Yes.

But as cliched as it might be, there have rarely been years when it's more NHL-applicable.

Particularly when viewed the lens of the B/R hockey power rankings, where yet another team has climbed to the top spot to put in its claim as the best that the 31-team league can offer.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Carolina Hurricanes.

The modern incarnation of the Hartford Whalers is in Season 3 of a renaissance that followed a nine-year playoff exile. The Canes were placed in a particularly competitive Central Division alongside both teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final last summer but have remained consistently elite across an oft-chaotic 2020-21 schedule—losing a league-low 10 regulation games entering Wednesday.

They are the ninth team to at least share possession of the No. 1 rankings position this season, ending the Vegas Golden Knights' most recent two-week stay in the penthouse and also following occupancies by their southernmost Central rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Click through to see how the list came together from Nos. 31 to 2 as well, and drop a thought or two in the comments section to let us know how we did.