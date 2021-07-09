Fringe NBA Teams Better off Blowing It Up

1 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are actively operating in opposition of a potential reset. Teams thinking about a rebuild don't surrender Wendell Carter Jr., the No. 8 pick and another top-10-protected first-rounder in 2023 and take on Al-Farouq Aminu's contract to snag Nikola Vucevic if they're not trying to remain relevant.

Here's the thing: Part of that plan has already backfired.

Chicago acquired Vooch at the trade deadline in part to crack this past year's play-in tournament, otherwise why shake things up midseason at all? A confluence of factors worked against the Bulls in the weeks following this move—including an extended absence from Zach LaVine—but the decision to mortgage a semi-significant portion of the future for a 30-year-old non-top-25-star always felt overzealous.

Next season doesn't offer much respite from the uncertainty. A fully healthy Chicago squad should jockey for lower-level playoff spots, but the roster is hardly perfect. It still needs a point guard to amp up the offense, and could use another primary-wing defender even if it's flat-out convinced Patrick Williams will be that dude as a sophomore. (Related: He might be.)

Whether the Bulls can improve the supporting cast enough—and get the requisite internal growth from guys like Williams and Coby White—to make a major leap remains to be seen. They need to first hash out LaVine's future. He is eligible for an extension he's not going to sign. The 120 percent raise they can dangle off his current salary for 2022-23 comes to $23.4 million and falls noticeably short of his projected max next summer ($34.7 million).

Hammering out a renegotiate-and-extend that promises LaVine an immediate raise while offering lucrative security over the long haul is the way to go. But it'll take cap space to bump up his 2021-22 earnings, and while the Bulls forecast to have a little over $12 million if they renounce all of their own free agents (including Lauri Markkanen), that sum doesn't bridge the full gap between LaVine's salary and his max.

Maybe he's willing to take a hair less, knowing his annual raise will bring him to eventual max in 2022-23. But that still leaves Chicago to burn its entire spending power on talent retention rather than acquisition.

Granted, it has no choice. LaVine has earned max-money consideration. If the Bulls don't want to pay him superstar money or, more likely, he's unwilling to renegotiate-and-extend, they have to look at tearing the whole thing down—starting with him and ending with everyone not named Patrick Williams.