Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Malakai Black, Jimmy Uso and More

1 of 3

Malakai Black made an unexpected debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and was reportedly able to do so because of a WWE clerical error. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Black's 30-day non-compete clause was not extended to the usual 90 days when he was called up to the main roster in 2019.

And therein lies everything you need to know about WWE's plans long-term for Black.

If there was ever any real consideration that he was going to be a massive star for the company, that oversight would not have happened.

Sure, there's a possibility that it was an innocent mistake, but could you imagine someone like Adam Cole or Karrion Kross making the jump to Raw or SmackDown and not having a built-in 90-day non-compete clause in place to avoid any instance in which they may jump to AEW just one month after their departure from the company?

WWE completely flubbed its handling of Black, both from a creative and business perspective, and now AEW reaps the rewards.