Which WWE Superstars Should Take the Final Spots for Money in the Bank 2021?

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Cesaro has gotten the better of Seth Rollins numerous times, but The Messiah has picked up some victories as of late. This could be the end of their feud, even though it doesn't seem grandiose enough to justify calling this the end.

Whether there is another match down the line—and who WWE ultimately wants to be the definitive winner of the feud—may directly influence who comes out on top of this.

If this is it and WWE wants to revert back to Rollins as the bigger priority, as he's consistently been more favored, he'll win no matter what. That's probably going to happen, as he's a bigger overall star who would mean more to the card in the long run.

However, Cesaro is the better option for earning that spot and competing in the ladder match.

Fans love to root for the underdog, and he would be one of the top picks the WWE Universe would get behind. Even if the plan isn't to give him the briefcase, any time he climbs the ladder, the crowd will eat it up and become heavily invested.

This would also offset his loss to Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash and hopefully get The Swiss Cyborg back on track to becoming a full-fledged main eventer, even if he comes up short in grabbing the briefcase.