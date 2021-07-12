Advice for WWE Creative: How to Get the Most out of Nikki ASH

1 of 6

This change came about out of nowhere. For months, Cross was left with nothing to do, barely making any appearances on Raw—and when she did, it was in a losing capacity.

Then, randomly, she was inserted into the feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a most peculiar fashion. At no point was she treated like a legitimate threat in the Raw Women's Championship scene, but she scored victories over both women.

Those were hollow wins by count-out and such, but it provided a boost to her self-confidence that seems to have spawned this idea of believing in yourself and being an inspiration.

Out of that came the phrase "almost a superhero," which Nikki converted into her new moniker going forward, Nikki ASH.

That may or may not have been in the works for a while or something on the fly to avoid having her Cross surname on the same roster as Karrion Kross, who seems poised to come up to the Raw roster after wrestling on Main Event.

If all WWE wanted to do was avoid the name confusion, that's not a great sign there is a ton of faith in this new gimmick. However, it could be a fun character, a great change of pace for her and something that not only rejuvenates her status on the roster but could also be quite the hit if the writers put in the effort.