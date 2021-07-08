NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There were some whispers the Sixers were already weighing offers for Simmons, who has arguably become the most polarizing player in the NBA.

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reported the Sixers already rejected a package from the Indiana Pacers that reportedly included Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick. However, it is unknown whether the two sides ever really discussed player swaps.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported the Pacers are open to including the No. 13 overall pick in a deal (or moving off the selection) but added Indiana has not had talks with the Sixers. Michael said the Pacers typically avoid taking on big contracts while also reporting Brogdon has not been told he is one of the players being discussed by president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard.

Dumas' initial report is a bit curious, mostly because that deal seems like one the Sixers would jump at. Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season while also shooting close to 39 percent from beyond the arc. He can break defenders down off the dribble and make plays when he gets into the lane, or sit behind the arc and knock down spot-up triples. Of course, Philly would also get a first-round pick.

Simultaneously, the hypothetical deal wouldn't seem to make a ton of sense for Indiana. Aside from giving up draft capital, the Pacers would also be depriving themselves of spacing. Simmons would give Indiana fairly unparalleled size (once T.J. Warren returns) and strong playmaking and defense, but the floor would also shrink on the Pacers.

Regardless, it does not seem Indiana actually has interest in Simmons. Additionally, Philly could have its eyes on a point guard in Portland.