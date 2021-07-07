The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Road Rager

0 of 4

WWE.com

This week, both NXT and All Elite Wrestling delivered special editions of their weekly programming. Even more, AEW Dynamite kicked off its live tour with Road Rager.

The return of live crowds has been a welcomed addition and the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida was hot for this show. For instance, the audience added some much-needed energy to the opening match. Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s rivalry hasn’t been much to write home about but their dynamic worked better with real-time reactions to play off of.

Luckily, a new opponent emerged that could help Rhodes get out of the creative rut he has been in recently. This familiar face from WWE will undoubtedly land the highlight of the night for most fans.

Road Rager was largely a successful reintroduction to what made Dynamite so special during its first year. It wasn’t a perfect card but there was a lot to like about this show. Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from this week’s loaded episode of AEW’s flagship series.