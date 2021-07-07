AEW Road Rager Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7July 7, 2021
AEW Road Rager Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7
All Elite Wrestling hit the road again Wednesday night with a special Road Rager episode of Dynamite headlined by The Young Bucks defending the tag team titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.
Would the brash, arrogant, brazen champions successfully retain, or would Kingston and Penta prove a formidable duo capable of dethroning the longest-reigning tag champions in AEW history?
Fans found out the answer on a jam-packed episode that also featured a South Beach Strap Match and the first mixed tag match in company history.
Match Card
- Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Championship: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks
- South Beach Strap Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
- Trios Tag Team Match: Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Wardlow and FTR
- Matt Sydal vs. Andrade El Idolo
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny
- Jim Ross interviews Darby Allin and Ethan Page
- A Showdown between Chris Jericho and MJF
