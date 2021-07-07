AEW Road Rager Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling hit the road again Wednesday night with a special Road Rager episode of Dynamite headlined by The Young Bucks defending the tag team titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.

Would the brash, arrogant, brazen champions successfully retain, or would Kingston and Penta prove a formidable duo capable of dethroning the longest-reigning tag champions in AEW history?

Fans found out the answer on a jam-packed episode that also featured a South Beach Strap Match and the first mixed tag match in company history.