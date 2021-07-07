    AEW Road Rager Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2021

    AEW Road Rager Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

    0 of 1

      Credit: All Elite Wrestling

      All Elite Wrestling hit the road again Wednesday night with a special Road Rager episode of Dynamite headlined by The Young Bucks defending the tag team titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.

      Would the brash, arrogant, brazen champions successfully retain, or would Kingston and Penta prove a formidable duo capable of dethroning the longest-reigning tag champions in AEW history? 

      Fans found out the answer on a jam-packed episode that also featured a South Beach Strap Match and the first mixed tag match in company history.

    Match Card

    1 of 1

      Announced for Wednesday's event are:

          

      • Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Championship: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks
      • South Beach Strap Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
      • Trios Tag Team Match: Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Wardlow and FTR
      • Matt Sydal vs. Andrade El Idolo
      • Mixed Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny
      • Jim Ross interviews Darby Allin and Ethan Page
      • A Showdown between Chris Jericho and MJF

          

      Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!