Red Sox's 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

The unique nature of a midseason draft means the first-place Boston Red Sox will be on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, due to their 24-36 record and last-place finish in the AL East a year ago.

It is just the sixth time in franchise history they have had a top-10 pick, and their highest selection since they chose right-hander Mike Garman with the No. 3 overall pick in 1967.

Their most recent top-10 pick was outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who went No. 7 overall in 2015 after a stellar junior season at the University of Arkansas that won him the Golden Spikes Award.

Who will the Red Sox target this time around?

Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2021 MLB draft.

The 2021 MLB draft will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the event coinciding with All-Star Weekend in Colorado and spanning three days and 20 rounds.