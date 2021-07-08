Cubs' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

After winning their third division title in five years with a 34-26 record last season, the Chicago Cubs hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

The Cubs had top-10 picks four years in a row in the early 2010s, which helped them establish their franchise core with the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. With their recent success, they have spent more time picking at the back half of the first round, selecting high school shortstop Ed Howard with the No. 16 overall pick last year.

The Cubs have picked No. 21 overall just once before, selecting Rutgers right-hander Bobby Brownlie in 2002. He failed to reach the majors in seven professional seasons.

Who will the Cubs target this time around?

Ahead we have broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2021 MLB draft.

The 2021 MLB draft will kick off Sunday, with the event coinciding with All-Star Weekend in Colorado and spanning three days and 20 rounds.