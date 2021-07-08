Dodgers' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers hold the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 draft after posting an MLB-best 43-17 record last season.

They picked in the same spot last year, selecting hard-throwing Louisville right-hander Bobby Miller, who has quickly emerged as one of the top arms in a deep farm system.

"The Dodgers likely will take the best bat on the board, be it college or high school," wrote Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com on June 30.

Which bat will the Dodgers ultimately end up targeting?

Ahead, we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2021 MLB draft.

The 2021 MLB draft will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the event coinciding with All-Star Weekend in Colorado and spanning three days and 20 rounds.