Eagles Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have a multitude of questions to answer during training camp.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni inherited an imperfect roster from the 4-11-1 squad that floundered in Doug Pederson's final season.

The Eagles have a promising young quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but they need to figure out who will protect him at left tackle.

Andre Dillard's young career has been ravaged by injuries and he will be tested by Jordan Mailata at left tackle throughout camp.

Defensively, the Eagles have holes at linebacker and in the secondary, which were two of their worst positional units in 2020.

Philadelphia has an abundance of pass-rushers up front, but the defense as a whole can't be effective if the second and third tiers of defense are picked apart on a weekly basis.