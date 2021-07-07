B/R Staff Roundtable: Favorite WWE and AEW Matches from the 1st Half of 2021July 7, 2021
B/R Staff Roundtable: Favorite WWE and AEW Matches from the 1st Half of 2021
With the first half of 2021 in the books, Bleacher Report's "The Doctor" Chris Mueller, Graham "GSM" Matthews and Erik Beaston looked back on six months of extraordinary in-ring output by both WWE and All Elite Wrestling and named their choice for the best of the best.
Which contest stood head and shoulders above the rest?
Which others earned recognition among the writers' top three picks?
Find out now with this look at the most extraordinary in-ring offerings and the stars responsible for them.
Graham Matthews' Picks
- Edge vs. Bryan vs. Reigns from WrestleMania 37
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. from AEW Dynamite, March 17
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Top 3 Picks:
Graham on a St. Patty's Day Instant Classic
In AEW's short history, fans could likely name no more than a handful of excellent women's matches that have transpired in the promotion. That's not a reflection on the talent as much as it is AEW for not spotlighting the women's division as much as it should have early on.
Thankfully, the company put a commendable amount of effort into making the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa feud as special as it should have been. Considering they're arguably two of the top performers in wrestling today, it should have come as no surprise that they produced one of the year's best bouts so far when they finally went one-on-one in the main event of Dynamite on St. Patrick's Day.
Not only was it positioned as the main event of the show, but they were also given a Lights Out stipulation, meaning that anything went and that it didn't technically count for or against either of their win-loss records. That gave them the freedom to go out there, annihilate each other with every weapon they could find and risk it all in an effort to prove their superiority over the other.
This was one of the most hardcore wars AEW has hosted to date, with both women going above and beyond to make this feel like a spectacle—and it was. The crowd was into the action the entire time, and the added element of blood made the match that much more epic.
When the smoke cleared, it was Rosa who had her hand raised, but in actuality, both she and Baker ascended to a new level of superstardom through this intense affair. A rematch is almost surely inevitable.
Chris Mueller's Picks
- Edge vs. Bryan vs. Reigns from WrestleMania 37
- Hell in a Cell: Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley on Raw, June 21
- Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker from AEW Double or Nothing
Top 3 Picks:
Chris on an Unforgettable Main Event on Wrestling's Grandest Stage
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, WWE was able to host thousands of fans at WrestleMania 37. It was the first time the WWE Universe was able to gather for a PPV since Elimination Chamber 2020, so everyone was a little extra enthusiastic.
The main event Triple Threat match saw Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against two fan-favorite veterans, Edge and Daniel Bryan.
These were three vastly different characters. Bryan was the heroic underdog, Edge was the legend looking for one last shot at glory and Reigns was the dominant heel who ruled over SmackDown with an iron first.
The nearly 23-minute match was a clinic in how to put on a main event performance. Jey Uso was perfect in his role as Reigns’ right-hand man, inserting himself into the action at the right time to make an impact.
The pace of the match allowed for all three men to have several standout moments. Each Superstar had their own tale to tell, and they managed to weave them together to create one cohesive story.
For The Rated-R Superstar, this was about proving he still had what it takes to be a top champion 10 years after he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship because of a neck injury. He defied the odds to return to the ring, and this was his chance to reach the top of the mountain again.
The Yes Man had a similar story. He spent three years working with doctors and rehab specialists before he was cleared for action after several concussions. He and Edge are both examples of how resilience and dedication will almost always pay off.
When it came to The Tribal Chief, he was only concerned with securing his spot at the head of the table, and he didn't care if it meant retiring both of his opponents again to do it.
The high spots and false finishes were spaced out well and helped build up the energy of the live crowd as they worked toward the finish. The ending saw Reigns stack Edge on top of Bryan so he could pin both men at once. It was a dominant display that cemented him as The Tribal Chief.
WrestleMania 37 had several memorable encounters, but the universal title match is one that will be remembered as one of the biggest highlights of the show.
Erik Beaston's Pick
- Bryan vs. Edge vs. Reigns from WrestleMania 37
- Cesaro vs. Reigns from WrestleMania Backlash
- Rosa vs. Baker from AEW Dynamite, March 17
Top 3 picks:
Erik on Cesaro's One Shot At Immortality
Coming out of WrestleMania 37 and an undisputed victory over Seth Rollins, Cesaro was hotter than every other WWE Superstar sans one: universal champion Roman Reigns. At the first pay-per-view event after the annual extravaganza, The Swiss Superman had the opportunity not only to prove he belonged at the top of the card but, also, as a perennial challenger to SmackDown's top title.
He did just that in a phenomenal match that was a masterclass in dramatic storytelling.
Cesaro threw everything he had at Reigns, nearly capturing the gold from The Head of the Table on more than one occasion. He forced Reigns to take it to the mat if he wanted to knock off the challenger, and the champion did just that.
After injuring Cesaro's arm and taking away the effectiveness of his strikes, Reigns trapped him in the guillotine choke and score the submission win.
Not only did the performance announce to the world that Cesaro was a main event performer and someone who could hang with the gold standard in pro wrestling, but Reigns proved he could mix it up with a wrestler some would consider the best in the world.
It was a mutually beneficial match that somehow managed to exceed already lofty expectations, continue Reigns' acclaimed run and added to the fan fervor surrounding Cesaro and his meteoric rise to a position on the card that he should have had all along.