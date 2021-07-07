B/R Staff Roundtable: Favorite WWE and AEW Matches from the 1st Half of 2021

2 of 3

Top 3 Picks:

Edge vs. Bryan vs. Reigns from WrestleMania 37 Hell in a Cell: Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley on Raw, June 21 Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker from AEW Double or Nothing

Chris on an Unforgettable Main Event on Wrestling's Grandest Stage

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, WWE was able to host thousands of fans at WrestleMania 37. It was the first time the WWE Universe was able to gather for a PPV since Elimination Chamber 2020, so everyone was a little extra enthusiastic.

The main event Triple Threat match saw Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against two fan-favorite veterans, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

These were three vastly different characters. Bryan was the heroic underdog, Edge was the legend looking for one last shot at glory and Reigns was the dominant heel who ruled over SmackDown with an iron first.

The nearly 23-minute match was a clinic in how to put on a main event performance. Jey Uso was perfect in his role as Reigns’ right-hand man, inserting himself into the action at the right time to make an impact.

The pace of the match allowed for all three men to have several standout moments. Each Superstar had their own tale to tell, and they managed to weave them together to create one cohesive story.

For The Rated-R Superstar, this was about proving he still had what it takes to be a top champion 10 years after he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship because of a neck injury. He defied the odds to return to the ring, and this was his chance to reach the top of the mountain again.

The Yes Man had a similar story. He spent three years working with doctors and rehab specialists before he was cleared for action after several concussions. He and Edge are both examples of how resilience and dedication will almost always pay off.

When it came to The Tribal Chief, he was only concerned with securing his spot at the head of the table, and he didn't care if it meant retiring both of his opponents again to do it.

The high spots and false finishes were spaced out well and helped build up the energy of the live crowd as they worked toward the finish. The ending saw Reigns stack Edge on top of Bryan so he could pin both men at once. It was a dominant display that cemented him as The Tribal Chief.

WrestleMania 37 had several memorable encounters, but the universal title match is one that will be remembered as one of the biggest highlights of the show.