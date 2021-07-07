Browns Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

0 of 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Earning reps on the Cleveland Browns isn't going to be easy in 2021. A playoff roster in 2020 was built even stronger by general manager Andrew Berry through both free agency and the draft.

There's a reason Marc Ross of NFL.com recently named them the "most complete" roster in the league. Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have put together a roster that has few holes on paper, and competition for roles within the team will be fierce.

Still, there are always things that need to be sorted out in camp. A few positions and roles have yet to be figured out, and the staff will get their first real sense of where the talent lines up once camp starts in Berea, Ohio, on July 27.

Here are a few players who could be climbing up the depth chart to secure a larger role by the time training camp concludes.