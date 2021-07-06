The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT Great American Bash

2 of 5

Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross had a meeting with William Regal and Samoa Joe this week that ended with Regal booking Kross and Johnny Wrestling in a title match next week.

The second revelation was that Samoa Joe would serve as the special guest referee. This seemed to make Gargano happy while Kross had his default angry expression plastered across his face.

The few short interactions Joe has had with Kross seem to indicate they will eventually clash in the ring, and this could be the first step toward making that a reality.

If Joe somehow costs Kross the NXT Championship, it will set them on a collision course that can only end with one man destroying the other. They don't need the title. They just need a ring and a referee.

Ever since Joe took on this new role as the resident enforcer of NXT, he has been portrayed as the most dangerous man on the brand. Even the NXT champion appears to have enough smarts not to cross him.

Whenever Joe is ready to make his return to full-time action, putting him in the ring with Kross needs to be a top priority for WWE management. He is one of the few people in NXT who can give Joe a physical challenge.