B/R Staff Roundtable: Unforgettable WWE and AEW Moments from First Half of 2021

1 of 3

Top 3 Moments:

Bianca Belair wins the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship KENTA debuts on AEW Dynamite

Graham on Belair's Historic WrestleMania Triumph

Belair's 2021 has been nothing short of spectacular. From winning the women's Royal Rumble as an early entry to her recent reign as SmackDown Women's champion, she has been a rare success story as far as NXT call-ups are concerned.

Her crowning moment, however, came at WrestleMania 37 Night 1 when she challenged Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship. The booking did them no favors going into the event, but once the weekend arrived, there was no doubt that they belonged in the main event of the Show of Shows.

Banks is no stranger to the spotlight, having headlined her fair share of WWE pay-per-views before and always delivering whenever it matters most. Belair was more of a question mark due to being such a fresh face, but it was evident from the second the bell rang that she wasn't out of place in the ring with The Boss and that she had the aura of an absolute star.

As excellent of a match as this was, it was more of a moment than anything else. The electricity inside the stadium that night was electric and gave this bout a big-fight feel befitting of the WrestleMania main event.

After an exhilarating war, Belair ultimately emerged victorious to claim the SmackDown Women's Championship–her first title not only as a member of the blue brand but in all of WWE. As beloved as Banks is, the audience in attendance roared in approval at the outcome as it was apparent a new era–the EST era–had arrived.