4 Bold Predictions for WWE and Their Return in Front of Live FansJuly 11, 2021
4 Bold Predictions for WWE and Their Return in Front of Live Fans
Wrestling is a special form of entertainment that is best with a crowd. It is not the same without the roar of fans enjoying the action. Babyfaces and heels are only truly defined by the roars of the crowd in adulation or defamation.
For 16 months, WWE has gone without fans almost every night. It has changed the direction of many stars. It has forced WWE to take chances with bold new matches. However, wrestling never quite felt the same.
With a move back to live crowds, WWE will change again. It is likely that WWE will consider certain moves back to the conventional while also trying to impress people with moments that few could forget.
How will WWE change when back on the road? The following are some predictions that could truly make a lasting impression for the future including stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and more.
Every Title Will Change Hands in the First 2 Months on the Road
WWE has big promises to keep and headlines to make on the road. Few things get people talking more than title changes. It feels special to be in attendance when a title changes hands. The fans get to see history made.
Few of the champions are in a solid place at the moment. While talented performers are holding the gold, none seem guaranteed for long runs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are really good champions whose losses will mean something when they happen.
Sheamus and Apollo Crews can continue to thrive as heels without gold. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have established themselves well enough that a loss should hopefully not hurt them. The tag team champions all have the air of vulnerability.
It will be a time to watch as every champion is likely to lose the gold. The brands will evolve around fresh and familiar stars alike.
The only wrestler that has a firm grasp on the championship is Reigns, but there is one wrestler that is likely to put at least a brief stop to his dominant reign: John Cena.
John Cena Will Break Ric Flair's World Title Record in the Next Year
John Cena is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. While he has left the company to continue building his acting career from The Suicide Squad to a variety of commercials, WWE is still his first home. He has made clear repeatedly that he misses the company.
He ended his main run in WWE as a 16-time world champion. This tied him with Ric Flair's world championship record. If Cena is returning, he is likely going to immediately challenge for a world title.
He and Roman Reigns will likely be on a collision course. This is a chance to solidify the run of The Tribal Chief or pull off a memorable win that would certainly grab headlines. Even a month-long run for The Cenation Leader as WWE universal champion would be huge for WWE.
Much like Brock Lesnar reigns have felt in the past few years, this would be more a publicity stunt than anything, but Cena has certainly put in the work to be in that position.
Reigns has earned plenty of respect from WWE. He will get many more big runs with the world title before it's over. His match with Cena will be big regardless, but it would make the most impact if Cena did manage to overcome The Head of the Table in their first bout.
Crowds Will Dictate Pushes Especially Bianca Belair, Big E, Cesaro, Rhea Ripley
WWE pushed many stars during the Thunderdome Era that had not gotten this same chance before. Big E and Cesaro were long-time veterans that finally became mainstays in the upper midcard. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were pushed to the women's championships.
The Swiss Superman is already losing momentum after not getting a spot in Money in the Bank after back-to-back losses to Seth Rollins. It would take a huge fan reaction for him to take back his position.
E at least got a title run as WWE intercontinental champion, but he is now a dark horse in Money in the Bank. It is possible in the next WWE Draft he will rejoin New Day and lose his singles position.
The Nightmare and The EST have been highlighted as staples of a changing women's division, but the mainstays are returning. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch could take the titles off them in short order unless the two gain a clear fan following.
It is hard to make a full prediction, but it seems likely only half of this group at most will be in a top position by the end of the year, especially given more new stars are coming to Raw and SmackDown.
WWE Will Debut More Than 10 Stars from NXT on Raw and SmackDown by September
WWE is lacking depth for a major tour, and it is time to deal with that. NXT has gone from developmental brand to solidified third brand, and that has led to far less NXT call-ups than usual this last year. However, the time has come to adjust the depth of the shows.
Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross and Scarlett all recently tried out for spot on Raw/SmackDown. Legado del Fantasma may be in the perfect position as well to make the jump and add some serious depth to the tag team division.
NXT is overflowing with talent, especially in the women's division. This already led to Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Toni Storm heading to SmackDown this last week. Even though Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks are likely to return soon, recent releases still have left holes to be filled.
The men's division is also lacking depth at the top. If certain stars already are set to take that step forward, others will needed to fill spots in the midcard, especially since Raw and SmackDown have exhausted many match-ups with repeat bouts.
This is the perfect time to truly take some chances on fresh stars. NXT will easily fill those spots, clearly already working to move on from those that could be taken.