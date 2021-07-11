4 Bold Predictions for WWE and Their Return in Front of Live Fans

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling is a special form of entertainment that is best with a crowd. It is not the same without the roar of fans enjoying the action. Babyfaces and heels are only truly defined by the roars of the crowd in adulation or defamation.

For 16 months, WWE has gone without fans almost every night. It has changed the direction of many stars. It has forced WWE to take chances with bold new matches. However, wrestling never quite felt the same.

With a move back to live crowds, WWE will change again. It is likely that WWE will consider certain moves back to the conventional while also trying to impress people with moments that few could forget.

How will WWE change when back on the road? The following are some predictions that could truly make a lasting impression for the future including stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and more.