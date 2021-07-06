Kofi Beats Bobby Lashley Again, Drew McIntyre Gets Mahal, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the road to July 18's Money in the Bank and live crowds returning, Monday's edition of Monday Night Raw focused on building forward. Several matches ended with inconclusive finishes that may be building larger rivalries.

The New Day won in dominant fashion, though, in spite of the overall night's theme. Kofi Kingston pinned MVP, technically adding another win over Bobby Lashley. This feud is building momentum to something, but it may not be Kofi's big moment redux.

Drew McIntyre finally got his hands on Jinder Mahal, a longtime friend who has been looking to fight. An inconclusive finish promises that this rivalry is just beginning.

The women's division is in trouble as WWE continues to struggle with depth issues. The company needs to make changes to let the talent thrive. The same is true of the tag team division that cannot get going, even with AJ Styles in its ranks.

This night was not a showstopper, but it did leave new ideas to ponder. WWE is about to return to the road, and these events are crucial in setting the stage.