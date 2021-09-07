5-Star SG Shaedon Sharpe Commits to Kentucky over Kansas, G League, More

Source: 247Sports

Kentucky is loading up for big things during the 2022-23 season after landing top recruit Shaedon Sharpe on Tuesday.

Sharpe confirmed his decision to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and announced his allegiance to the Wildcats on social media:

A standout at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, Sharpe has tremendous potential and now gets set to take the next step in his basketball life.

Sharpe is a 5-star shooting guard prospect, the No. 2 player at his position and the fourth-ranked player overall in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"At 6'4", Sharpe gets to the rim at will and has the athleticism (45-inch vertical leap) to finish with authority once he's there," Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan wrote in Nov. 2020. "Sharpe can extend the defense with his perimeter jump shot and keeps them off balance with the addition of the efficient mid-range jump shot. He's a talented playmaker who makes strong reads out of ball-screens as well."

There was no shortage of schools interested in adding Sharpe to their roster. He posted an image on Instagram of his official visit to Kentucky in June.

The Wildcats marked Sharpe's first official recruiting visit, but he also had offers from Alabama, Creighton and Oregon, among others.

Ultimately, though, head coach John Calipari and his staff were able to make the right pitch to secure Sharpe's commitment.

It's hardly a surprise that Sharpe would decide to play for Kentucky. The program has been one of the best in the nation at developing players for the NBA and competing at a high level in pursuit of national titles.

Even coming off a disappointing 9-16 record during the 2020-21 season, Kentucky remained one of the go-to programs for top recruits. The Wildcats' 2021 class ranked seventh in the nation in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, things are off to a great start for Kentucky. Sharpe's combination of scoring and athleticism should make him an immediate contributor for the Wildcats.