Cowboys Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys used a first-round pick on Penn State linebacker Micah Parson this offseason, and it wouldn't be a major shock to see Parsons secure a starting role immediately. It might be a little more surprising to see rookie fourth-round pick Jabril Cox land a significant role early on, but it could happen.

Between Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, the Cowboys have plenty of big-name linebacker talent. However, Cox can get into the rotation because of his coverage skills. Though slightly undersized at 6'3" and 232 pounds, Cox should, at worst, be a valuable rotational piece.

"If his play strength develops and he becomes more sudden early in the down, he has the potential to be an every-down starter in the league," Justis Mosqueda of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "If it does not, he may be limited to passing downs as a coverage linebacker taking tight end and running back matchups."

John Owning of the Dallas Morning News believes that Cox's coverage skills will make him a starter within the next few seasons. While we may not see that transpire this year, Cox will have an opportunity to earn playing time in camp and during the preseason.

As long as Cox can prove that his coverage skills translate to the NFL—matching up with the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz will provide a stiff test—we should see him on the field plenty during the regular season.