USWNT vs. Mexico: Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2021 Friendly

The United States women's national team will take on Mexico on Monday in its final game before heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

The USWNT rolled past its continental rival Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut, and a similar result to that 4-0 victory is expected in the second matchup.

Vlatko Andonovski's squad has not conceded in its past five games, and its defense will come under focus again with Julie Ertz not playing. Ertz is working back from a knee injury, but she is expected to be ready to feature in some capacity in Tokyo.

Tobin Heath answered some concerns about her ankle injury in Thursday's win over Mexico by scoring one of the four goals. She is expected to have in an extended role to test how close she is to full health.

For the rest of the squad, Monday will serve as another tune-up ahead of the Olympics, which begin for the USWNT on July 21 versus Sweden.

USWNT vs. Mexico Info

Date: Monday, July 5

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USWNT -10000; Mexico +2600; draw +1300

Preview

The USWNT is expected to win by multiple goals, but the result may not be the most important thing to take away from Monday's match.

Andonovski's evaluation of Heath and the continued progress of Lindsey Horan and Samantha Mewis in midfield will be important to the team's success in Tokyo, especially if Ertz is unable to start against Sweden.

Heath came off the bench in the 73rd minute in Thursday's win over Mexico and produced a goal less than a minute later. She should see more than 17 minutes Monday as she works back to full fitness from an ankle injury suffered while playing for Manchester United.

If Heath is ready to start come the Olympics, Andonovski will have some difficult decisions to make in attack for the Sweden game. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Christen Press are the other forwards on the roster.

Press is in must-start territory at the moment, with five international goals in 2021. She bagged a brace Thursday, while Heath and Mewis chipped in a tally each. Mewis may not score a ton in Tokyo, but she could be one of the team's most important players.

Mewis, Horan and Rose Lavelle are expected to boss the midfield with Ertz working back to fitness. Mewis and Horan will share the bulk of the defensive duties typically shouldered by Ertz.

The rest of the USWNT lineup should be set for Tokyo, with captain Becky Sauerbrunn leading the defense and Crystal Dunn marauding down the left flank.

The back four has conceded a single goal in 11 matches in 2021. The lone concession came against its first Olympic opponent in a 1-1 draw in Stockholm on April 10.

Mexico is not on the level of the USWNT's Olympic foes, and it is not expected to test Alyssa Naeher much in the second of two games in Connecticut. Mexico managed to put only one of its five shots on target in the 4-0 loss. The USWNT put seven of its 29 attempts on frame.

With that in mind, the USWNT should roll to another multiple-goal victory and then shift its focus to Sweden, New Zealand and Australia in the Olympics group stage.

