Patriots Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

The start of training camp isn't too far away, as the New England Patriots recently announced that they would be holding their first day of practice July 28.

After a down year for the Pats in 2020, there could be plenty of roster spots up for grabs. They are going to be looking to turn things around quickly, and they are going to want to send the best available players on to the field each week once the 2021 season arrives.

While some players already have their spots and roles secured, others will be looking to impress during training camp. And if they are successful, they could earn more playing time in the process.

Here's a look at several players who have opportunities to ascend New England's depth chart during training camp and the preseason.