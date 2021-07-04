NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, More 2021 Draft Plans

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA Finals are set. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference Finals. They will now face the Phoenix Suns in the championship round. For the NBA's other 28 teams, it's now on to the offseason.

July 29's draft will naturally be a big piece of the offseason. Teams will be looking to get to where Milwaukee and Phoenix are, and the draft is where championship foundations are forged. Landing a franchise staple in the mold of Devin Booker or Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the goal.

The Detroit Pistons are already on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection. Will they land the next great NBA star? Will they even make a pick at No. 1? We'll dig into the latest draft buzz here.