Eva Marie Shoots on WWE Raw Return, Her Critics, Facing Bayley, NXT Run and More

Plans are constantly changing in WWE, and with Mike Johnson of PWInsider being the first to break the news in October that she re-signed with the company, it should come as no surprise that her return was delayed on multiple occasions.

It was a solid half-year stretch of Eva being under a deal with WWE but not being brought back to TV until vignettes starting airing for her in early May. She revealed that she almost resurfaced on Raw prior to WrestleMania at one point.

"There's always so many things where creatively, story-wise, there were so many thing where I was going to come back before 'Mania, and then I wasn't," she said. "Timing is everything, and just making sure it made sense. That's kind of where it was at where I thought I was returning a lot sooner, and then it didn't make sense. WrestleMania wasn't the right moment, and right after wasn't, either. It was just looking for that right little slot to insert the storyline and create it and start it."

Not only is the WWE landscape drastically different than it was when Eva started out in 2013, but social media has grown immensely as well. For as much negativity as she receives online, she's learned to use every outlet to her benefit in an attempt to develop her character when it isn't always possible to do so on Raw.

"I think it's one of those things where the [negativity] is more so because I'm also putting in way more out there on social media as far as my character as well," she said. "I'm adding fuel to the fire because that's what it's about. Obviously, the fans are on Twitter and online more so than in 2013 because, like you said, it was starting out a little even though they were there, but now it's grown so much.

"It's fun because I get to add to the show which then makes more people want to tune into the show to see what happens. I think it is a cool kind of way to continue the dialogue, continue the Eva-Lution, continue to have people tuning in and follow me and see what I'm going to do because you never know.”

She admitted to dressing like a superstar in her everyday life just so she can continue to play the part even when the cameras aren't rolling. Eva aims to bring the WWE Universe into what she's doing any chance she gets and leave them that much more invested in her character than they were before.