Quick Takes: Zelina Vega's WWE Return, McIntyre as Mr MITB, Omega vs. Page, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In a shocking turn of events, Zelina Vega returned to WWE on Friday's SmackDown and was announced as the latest entrant in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Despite getting the entire wrestling world talking with her comeback, she lost to Liv Morgan in under three minutes.

That isn't to say Vega is ruined by any means, as she can always bounce back—not to mention that it's part of a story WWE is attempting to tell with Morgan and Sonya Deville. But it was a questionable booking decision for her first night back.

In other Money in the Bank-related news, Drew McIntyre also punched his ticket to the pay-per-view on July 18 by winning a terrific Triple Threat match in the main event of Monday's Raw. Although all signs seem to point to McIntyre becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, it would do far more to hurt him long term than it would help him.

All Elite Wrestling is in the exact opposite situation with "Hangman" Adam Page, who has been out of the world title picture long enough. The road to his long-awaited match with Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship kicked off in emphatic fashion on Wednesday's Dynamite and it couldn't have been better executed.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle AEW beginning the build to Page vs. Omega at All Out, how the past two editions of Dynamite put the program back on the right track, a main roster call-up for Bronson Reed being imminent and more.